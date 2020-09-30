Hurricane Laura evacuees receiving tools to vote and complete census

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Work is underway to ensure Hurricane Laura evacuees have the tools needed to vote and complete this year’s census.



The Power Coalition is meeting with evacuees staying in Bossier City hotels. They’re giving out gift cards and helping people complete the census. Since many are displaced, they’re letting them know their options for voting in the November election.

“We know it’s important for people to be counted, because that’s how we get our federal disaster funding with Hurricane Laura and other natural disasters. They can still register to vote and vote by requesting absentee ballots.”

Candice Battiste the North Louisiana Organizer for the Power Coalition says a new 2020 census deadline has been set by the Secretary of Commerce. The target date is October 5th.

