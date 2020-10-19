Hurricane Laura survivors: Drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center opens in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center to help Hurricane Laura survivors opens Monday in Natchitoches.

The drive-thru center, located at 450 Fifth St. in Natchitoches, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is closed on Sundays. No appointments are necessary.

The center operates under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of employees and visitors, and masks or face coverings are required for entry and service. Survivors are to remain in their cars, and a specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the window and return them.

Additional centers are reopening in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any open center. To locate the closest center, call the FEMA Helpline, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA app.

Survivors do not need to visit a drive thru center to apply or update their application. To ask individual questions or submit information, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

Visit disasterassistance.gov/.

To find a drive-thru DRC you can text 43362 and type DRC and your ZIP Code (for example, DRC 12345).

To receive a link to download the FEMA app:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362

Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362

Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app

Call 211 or text 527435837 to 898-211. For Louisiana evacuees that are now out-of-state, please call 337-310-4636. To get support, this number also is valid for TTY out-of-state users.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

Hurricane Laura survivors with home repair questions should contact FEMA mitigation outreach at 866-579-0820 or at fema-mitoutreach-4559@fema.dhs.gov. Monday-Saturday, 8am to 6pm CDT. To view mitigation resources visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lauramit/.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

