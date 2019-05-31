Hurricane season officially kicks off this weekend

(NBC News) — The 2019 hurricane season will officially get underway on Saturday.

Forecasters are predicting a “normal” 2019 hurricane season, while still warning that it only takes one major storm making landfall to end lives and destroy communities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting nine to 15 named storms this year, with four to eight developing into hurricanes.

Of those, half will be major hurricanes.

“It only takes one, it only takes one hurricane or even a tropical storm to cause a major disaster,” FEMA’s Dr. Daniel Kaniewski warned Friday.

Residents living in coastal zones are being urged to take precaution and begin making preparations now, but hurricanes aren’t just a coastal threat.

Last season hurricane Florence caused the highest storm surge 100 miles inland after the storm made landfall.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Ki3CMw

