ATLANTA — On Tuesday, Nov. 5 Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) crews will be replacing signs along I-30 eastbound Exit 220A to I-369/US 59 southbound in Texarkana.

This will require the exit to be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until work is completed.

Motorists are being urged to use Exit 219 and use the frontage road to access I-369/US 59 southbound.

