‘I Am and I Will’: Take action on ‘World Cancer Day’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can honor cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle to cancer by taking action.

“World Cancer Day”, which is recognized every Tuesday, Feb. 4, is the global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control.

This year’s World Cancer Day’s theme, “I Am and I Will”, is all about you and your commitment to act.

There are several things you can do to raise awareness about this devastating disease:

Get personal – Create your own custom social media post with your own personal message of the commitment and share it with the world.

Light up the world – Make a statement by lighting up a significant landmark, monument or building to be illuminated on World Cancer Day in the colors of orange and blue in your city. For more information, email hello@worldcancerday.org.

Translate materials – Our volunteer translators help to make World Cancer Day campaign materials, including posters, infographics, and factsheets, as accessible to as many people as possible. To help translate the World Cancer Day materials, email hello@worldcancerday.org.

Spread the word – Write an op-ed, blog story, record a video message, feature World Cancer Day on your website, an article in your newsletter, or reach out to a local journalist.

Join the action – Show your support by showing up. Find an event near you on the Map of Activities, sign up to attend, participate or volunteer.

Create an event – Inspire others by hosting your own World Cancer Day event. From flash mobs, free screenings, record-breaking attempts, conferences, fundraisers to fun runs, add it to the Map of Impact to spotlight the awesome work that you are planning.

Click here for more information on “World Cancer Day”