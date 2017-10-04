I-Bowl announces Walk-On’s as Title Sponsor

Independence Bowl Foundation officials are excited to announce Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar as the title sponsor of the Independence Bowl.

Walk-On’s Founder and CEO Brandon Landry said, “As a proud Louisiana-based brand with our roots firmly planted in college sports, partnering with a Louisiana bowl game has always been a dream. We are so proud to make that dream come true by partnering with the Independence Bowl in the great city of Shreveport. Our entire team is thrilled that the game will now be known as the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl!”

The agreement between Walk-On’s and the Independence Bowl will be for five years, with an opt-out option after the conclusion of the third year.

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature menu featuring a taste of Louisiana served up in a game-day atmosphere by an all-American team, who make sure every guest feels welcome.

Walk-On’s now has 15 restaurant locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and one each in Shreveport, Lafayette, Houma, Lake Charles, Covington and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock, San Antonio and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

2017 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl chairman Darin Seal said, “It’s a great opportunity for the Independence Bowl to partner with a growing Louisiana company in Walk-On’s. We’re excited about the potential avenues of activation for this partnership, and how the Independence Bowl and Walk-On’s can grow together.”

The 2017 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl is scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday, December 27 at Independence Stadium.

Tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster by going to WalkOnsIndependenceBowl.com, or by calling (318) 221-0712 or toll free at (888) 414-BOWL.