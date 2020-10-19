Bossier: 2 days of early voting + absentees = 70 % of total early voting in 2016

Voters began lining up an hour before early-voting began Friday at the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Photo courtesy Bossier Parish Police Jury)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Well on their way to setting an early-voting record, more than 4,700 Bossier Parish voters cast ballots during the first two days of voting for the Nov. 3 general election, according to figures from Bossier Registrar of Voters Stephanie Agee.

Friday, the first day of early voting, saw more than 2,500 votes cast, while just more than 2,200 visited the polls Saturday. When military and absentee votes are added, the number of ballots already cast totaled 8,416, registrar officials reported.

That 8,416 number is 70 percent of the total 12,077 Bossier Parish early voters cast over the nine-day early voting period in the 2016 presidential election.

Agee said lines began forming at the Parish’s two early voting sites (Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton and the Central Library History Center in Bossier City) around 7 a.m. Friday. Polls opened at 8 a.m.

Bossier History Center

“We’ve had long lines at both locations but there hasn’t been a very long wait,” Agee said. “Things have gone pretty smoothly.”

Additional early voting commissioners have been added to help accommodate the expected heavy turnout, she added.

Early voting will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day except Sundays.

