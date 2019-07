A video of a dog performing CPR on a police officer might be the cutest thing you see all day.

The Municipal Police of Madrid showed off the life-saving skills of one of its dogs in a video released on social media.

The video shows the dog, Poncho, jumping up and down on the chest of an agent who ‘collapsed.’ The agency said Poncho did not hesitate for a moment in ‘saving the life’ of the agent.

