Indictments returned in death of Harrison County child

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Harrison County Grand Jury returned an indictment Friday against Larry Prudhomme for Murder. Danielle Faulkner was indicted for Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

Both charges are first degree felonies punishable by 5-99 years or life imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice- Institutional Division.

Waskom EMS responded to a residence on American Plant Road on the evening of September 17 in reference to a child having difficulty breathing.

During the course of treatment of the child, Waskom EMS notified the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office about concerns they had for the injuries.

During the investigation, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants on Danielle Faulkner (mother of the child) and Larry Prudhomme (boyfriend to Danielle Faulkner) for Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Their bonds were each set at one million dollars.

The child died at Ochsner- LSU in Shreveport September 20 as a result of his injuries and an autopsy was conducted at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas, Texas.

Prudhomme and Faulkner remain incarcerated in the Harrison County Jail.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.