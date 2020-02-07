Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard

(NBC News) – Multiple types of baby carriers are being recalled due to a fall hazard.
The recall involves Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers.
The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a hazard of the child getting dropped.
The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.
They were sold at Target and other stores nationwide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and call for a free *replacement.
