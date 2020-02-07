Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard

(NBC News) – Multiple types of baby carriers are being recalled due to a fall hazard.

The recall involves Infantino soft infant and toddler carriers.

The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a hazard of the child getting dropped.

The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps.

They were sold at Target and other stores nationwide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and call for a free *replacement.

