Infant sleepers recalled due to suffocation risk

(CNN) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled four different kinds of inclined infant sleepers because of a risk of suffocation.

The recalled products are:

-“Swaddle-Me By Your Bed” by summer infant,

-“Pillow Portable Napper” by Evenflo,

-“Incline sleeper with adjustable feeding positions for newborns” by Delta Enterprise corporation, and

-The “Little Lounger Rocking Seat” by Graco.

No fatalities have been associated with these products.

According to the CPSC, they were recalled because of infant fatalities in other inclined sleep products.

The agency says infants can roll from their back onto their stomachs in the sleepers.

