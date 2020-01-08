Injured toddler, woman flown to Shreveport hospital after East Texas crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An East Texas woman and a toddler were flown by medical helicopter to a Shreveport hospital after they were seriously injured in an early-morning crash.

The accident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on State Hwy 7, about four miles east of Center.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary crash investigation, a 2009 Ford SUV was traveling west and failed to control speed and hit a 2018 Dodge pickup from behind that was stopped for a school bus loading passengers.

The driver of the Ford, 26-year-old Tiffany Mayfield, of Joaquin, and a 2-year-old male passenger, were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment.

The driver of the Dodge, 50-year-old James Beasley, of Marshall, was not injured in the crash.

DPS is investigating the cause of the accident.

