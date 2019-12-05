Inmate back in custody after walking away from work release job

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Department of Corrections inmate who walked away from a work assignment in Shreveport last month is back behind bars.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday 27-year-old Terrance Lee Lyons was taken into custody after state Probation and Parole officers caught him trying to escape through a window at a home in the 2600 block of Morningside.

Lyons walked away from his job at a maintenance facility in the 1500 block of Monty St. back on Nov. 25. He was only nine days shy of being released from jail after serving time for simple assault, probation violation, and motor vehicle offenses.

Lyons was later booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for simple escape. His bond has been set at $5,000.

Click here for previous story

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.