Inmates injured by lightning at David Wade Correctional Center

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten inmates were injured Monday evening by lightning while playing flag football at David Wade Correctional Center.

Emergency crews transported 10 prisoners to area hospitals following the strike, one is listed in critical condition. The other nine inmates are in stable condition.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections said the lightning strike came without warning, as it is David Wade Correctional Center’s procedure to clear the yard when potentially dangerous weather approaches.

