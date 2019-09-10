Inmates injured by lightning at David Wade Correctional Center

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
David Wade Correctional Center 02.20.18_1519154458549.PNG.jpg

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten inmates were injured Monday evening by lightning while playing flag football at David Wade Correctional Center.

Emergency crews transported 10 prisoners to area hospitals following the strike, one is listed in critical condition. The other nine inmates are in stable condition.

The Louisiana Department of Corrections said the lightning strike came without warning, as it is David Wade Correctional Center’s procedure to clear the yard when potentially dangerous weather approaches.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss