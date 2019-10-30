Inside the inferno: Firefighters drive through tunnel of flames

(NBC NEWS) — Video shot by firefighters battling the Kincade fire in Northern California shows terrifying flames surrounding the roads.

The video was taken around 3 a.m. Tuesday by firefighters from San Francisco Firefighters Local 798.

It shows their view as they drive through the fire, with large flames on both sides of the road.

The Kincade fire in Sonoma County has now burned more than 76,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes and other buildings.

The blaze, which began last Wednesday night, is currently 15 percent contained.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2MUshaV

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.