Investigation into Louisiana man impersonating officer

CLINTON, La. (CNN) – Investigators say there’s a man in Louisiana impersonating a police officer and pulling women over.

The man is reportedly driving an unmarked black dodge charger.

Deputies on both sides of the state line — in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, and East Feliciana parish, are looking for a man pretending to be an officer and reportedly convincing female drivers to pull their car over.

The latest case happened on this stretch of road near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line.

A teenager was driving along highway 33 in Wilkinson county, Mississippi when she says a man driving an unmarked car pulled her over.

“She the girl concluded this was not a real police officer. And obviously that frightened her, as it should,” said Chief Deputy Greg Phares.

And this isn’t the only case.

Investigators in St. Charles parish say a man in a similar car, described as an unmarked black dodge charger, pulled a woman over Sunday night before she started to suspect something was off.

“We’re working this investigation very actively with all the people that are involved. We’re about to start calling some of the other place like St. Charles that’s had this problem,” said Sheriff Jeff Travis.

While the descriptions of the fake officer between the two cases are similar, it’s unclear if it’s the same person.

East Feliciana parish sheriff’s deputies say there are ways you can be sure you’re not getting stopped by someone impersonating an officer.

“In Louisiana a legal valid traffic stop is only made by an officer in uniform and or in a marked vehicle. So if somebody dressed like you or me in an unmarked vehicle, a pickup truck or something like that, attempts a traffic stop it’s not even legal in Louisiana,” said Phares.

If you cant see how an officer is dressed, the chief says you can call 911 to make sure it’s a real officer.

“Don’t run, don’t try to flee, because that’s dangerous for everybody. But get somewhere where you’re not alone on this lonely road with this individual,” said Phares.

The Saint Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says the man who pulled over a woman there was wearing a fake uniform in that stop.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.