Investigation lands Shreveport man in jail on drugs and firearms charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man accused of dsitributing illegal drugs from his home is behind bars following an investigation by the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit.

On Thursday agents arrested 29-year-old Landry Ray Williams Jr. after executing a warrant at a house in the 2700 block of Malcolm St.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond agents seized 921grams of methamphetamine, 79 grams of marijuana, 11 grams of crack cocaine, and 3 grams of powder cocaine, with a total DEA value of over $94,000.

In addition, agents seized two handguns and $675 in cash.

Williams was booked into the Caddo Parish Detention Center on one count of Manufacturing and Distribution of Schedule I CDS, three counts of Manufacturing and Distribution of a Schedule II CDS, Possession of Firearm with CDS, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.