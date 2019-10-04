Investigation underway after man found dead in SW Arkansas

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Authorities in southwest Arkansas are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the street.

According to DeQueen Police the body of 50-year-old Curtis Hatchett, of Foreman, was discovered shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 11th and DeQuinncy St.

Detectives said Hatchett was unresponsive when officers found him. They believe that there may have been a bicycle accident and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Hatchett’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

