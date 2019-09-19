Investigation underway after stolen SPD patrol car found in Bowie Co.

BOWIE CO. Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a stolen Shreveport Police patrol car was discovered in Bowie County, Texas.

The patrol car was found shortly around 8 a.m. Sept. 10 on CR 2302 just off of FM 1397 after someone called to report a suspicious vehicle.

When deputies arrived they saw a 2008 white Ford Crown Victoria backed up in the thick brush at a vacant home. It appeared as though the patrol car had been parked there for a while.

The doors and trunk were open and the emergency lights had been stripped off the vehicle. The vehicle still had police equipment inside but it had been rummaged through.

Deputies ran the VIN and it returned to the City of Shreveport, however it did not return stolen.

Later that day deputies received a call from Shreveport Police Lt. Keith Grant stating that it was one of their units and it was possibly stolen sometime over the past two weeks but they did not know it.

Lt. Grant told Bowie Co. Sheriff’s Office that he was going to file a report.

When we reached out to SPD they said they are conducting an internal investigation but they are not releasing a statement at this time.

Click here to view the BCSO report on the SPD patrol vehicle