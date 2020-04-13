Investigation underway into death at Texarkana jail

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a man died while in custody at a Texarkana jail.

Bowie County deputies responded to a disturbance just after 3 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of County Rd. 2002 in New Boston.

When deputies arrived someone told them that Michael Haywood, who had allegedly been drinking and suffered from a mental illness, was offered a ride home but refused the offer.

Haywood later accepted a ride from a deputy but he began to act erratic. Haywood refused to get out of the deputy’s patrol car at his home and broke the door handle.

The deputy then arrested Haywood for Criminal Mischief.

After Haywood tried to jump out of the moving patrol car he was placed in hand and leg restraints and taken to the Bi-State Jail.

A short time later, the deputy learned that Haywood was unresponsive in the jail.

CPR was performed on Haywood and Life Net personnel was called but none of these efforts were successful and Haywood passed away.

Texas Rangers are investigating the death.

