It’s confirmed – President Trump is coming to town

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It’s confirmed – President Donald Trump will visit Bossier City next week to stump for Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Respone.

According to U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, the President’s visit “is a go.” Trump will be at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier on the evening of Nov. 14, just two days before the hotly-contested election.

In the polls Respone is running neck-and-neck with incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards and Republicans hope Trump’s visit will put Respone over the top.

