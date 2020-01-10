It’s National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

(CNN) – Chocolate lovers unite!

Friday you get to celebrate the bittersweet version of your favorite treat.

January 10th is National Bittersweet Chocolate Day!

This kind of chocolate is defined as dark chocolate with less sugar and more chocolate liquor than semi-sweet chocolate.

According to the National Institute of Health — some people could legitimately consider bittersweet chocolate to be a health food.

In a 2015 study, the NIH found dark chocolate has a wide array of medicinal benefits, including support for heart health.

Researchers said it even has potential to help fight infectious diseases.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.