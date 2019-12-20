J. Crew recalls boys’ denim pants due to aspiration and choking hazards

(KTAL/KMSS) – J. Crew has recalled their Crewcuts boys’ denim pants sold in sizes 2 and 3 because small stones can be present in the pockets or waistband of the pants, posing aspiration or choking hazards to young children.

This recall involves Crewcuts boys’ denim pants sold in sizes 2 and 3 and only includes pants that were made in Pakistan. Pants with style number J8406 and season FA 19 are included in the recall. A care label sewn into the side seam lists the style number and season. A label sewn into the waistband of the garment lists the size and country of origin and “Crewcuts.” UPC codes 099105125419 and 099105125420 are listed on the price tag attached to the pants.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard.

J. Crew received one report of stones found in the waistband extension of the pants. No injuries have been reported.

