Jailer arrested for taking money to bring in contraband into Sabine Parish jail

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A jailer was arrested after he allegedly accepted cash payments for bringing illegal items into a Sabine Parish jail.

On Monday 30-year-old Jesse D. Parrie, of Zwolle, was taken into custody after an internal investigation revealed that while employed as a jailer Parrie accepted money for bringing items into the jail for inmates.

In addition to the arrest, Parrie was also terminated from his position.

Parrie was booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center for introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.