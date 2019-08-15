Jailer arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into East Texas jail

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A jailer is behind bars after she allegedly tried to smuggle contraband into an East Texas jail.

On Wednesday 21-year-old Brandy Denise Coulter, of Texarkana, Texas, was searched for contraband after the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Texarkana, Texas Police Department.

Bowie County Correctional Center staff found Coulter in possession of marijuana and tobacco hidden inside the rear crotch area of a pair of leggings she was wearing under her uniform.

Coulter was arrested for Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and booked into the jail. She declined to cooperate with the investigation and her bond has been set at $75,000.

