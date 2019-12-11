James Burton to present ‘Rockin’ Louisiana Christmas

Legendary guitarist and ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’ James Burton has invited some friends to celebrate a ‘Rockin’ Louisiana Christmas’ at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21st at Margaritaville Resort and Casino.

This very special event will feature not only Burton, but Grammy winning Zydeco legends Wayne Toups and Jo-el Sonnier, James’ band mate from the TCB Band, Estelle Brown of the Sweet Inspirations, guitar virtuoso Sonny Landreth and Louisiana’s top show band, Johnny Earthquake and the Moondogs.

It will also feature some very special guests.

“This is going to be an amazing show” said Burton. “We wanted to feature Louisiana artists and Louisiana music to help everyone get in the Christmas spirit.” Burton continued, “Maybe some tickets to the show can be an early Christmas gift.”

In addition to holiday favorites, and the artists performing some of their most popular songs, the concert will also feature a tribute to Elvis Presley, spotlighting the talents of Burton, Elvis’ former guitarist, and Estelle Brown, former member of The Sweet Inspirations who were Elvis’ backup singers.

At the show, the James Burton Foundation is also honored to be presenting guitars to Caddo Magnet School and local veterans.

Tickets for A Rockin’ Louisiana Christmas are available through Ticketmaster and are $30 for general admission.

Also available are special VIP tickets for $100 which will include premium seating, a pass to the VIP-ONLY pre-show ‘Q & A with the artists’, and a special souvenir VIP pass and lanyard.

VIP tickets can ONLY be purchased by contacting the James Burton Foundation at 318-424-5000 or jamesburtonfest@aol.com

All proceeds from the event will benefit the James Burton Foundation which provides guitars for Veterans and children in schools and hospitals.

