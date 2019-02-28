Jason Witten returning to Dallas Cowboys after a year in the broadcast booth

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 24: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball past Earl Thomas #29 of the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cowboys fans, he’s coming back!

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with Jason Witten on a contract that will bring the tight end back to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 NFL season.

Witten was originally selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Tennessee (69th pick overall).

He played 15 seasons for the club before retiring in 2018 to pursue a network broadcasting opportunity.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong. This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection, left the Cowboys as the franchise leader in pass receptions (1,152), receiving yards (12,488), games played (239) and ranks third in receiving touchdowns (68).

Witten was the third Dallas Cowboy to be on a current leading network NFL broadcast team (Troy Aikman – Fox, Tony Romo – CBS).