JCPenney to hire 70 seasonal associates in Shreveport

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PLANO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – JCPenney is preparing for crowds of festive shoppers during the upcoming holiday season by hiring 70 seasonal associates in the Shreveport area.

A National Hiring Day event will take place between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at each store location.

Management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on-the-spot.

JC Penney is looking to fill multiple positions including cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants and more.

The company offers seasonal associates a full associate discount of up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss