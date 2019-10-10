JCPenney to hire 70 seasonal associates in Shreveport

PLANO, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – JCPenney is preparing for crowds of festive shoppers during the upcoming holiday season by hiring 70 seasonal associates in the Shreveport area.

A National Hiring Day event will take place between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at each store location.

Management will be holding in-person interviews and making employment offers to qualified candidates on-the-spot.

JC Penney is looking to fill multiple positions including cashiers, replenishment specialists, SEPHORA beauty consultants and more.

The company offers seasonal associates a full associate discount of up to 25%, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

All skill levels are welcome and individuals are encouraged to apply online at jcpcareers.com or in-store at one of the applicant kiosks prior to attending the event.