Jewelry, strippers & a Lamborghini: Texas man accused of COVID-19 fraud

(KPRC/NBC NEWS) — A 29-year-old Texas man has been accused of making fraudulent applications for COVID-19 relief aid and then spending the money on cars and strippers.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Lee Price III, of Houston, was arrested and charged with making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions. He appeared in federal court at 2 p.m. Tuesday and was appointed a federal public defender.

Prosecutors said Price was involved in a scheme to submit fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to federally insured banks and other lenders.

Price is accused of using the money to make “lavish personal purchases” including a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolex watch, a 2020 Ford F-350 pickup truck and a real estate transaction, officials wrote.

“He also allegedly spent thousands at strip clubs and other Houston night clubs,” officials wrote.

Read more: https://bit.ly/33ygcRt

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Florida man accused of using COVID-19 relief funds to buy Lamborghini