Joe Burrow issues statement following George Floyd death

Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, released a statement via Twitter on Friday morning, following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
The police officer, shown on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck that has sparked many to speak out on social media, was arrested Friday afternoon.
Burrow, a native of Ames, Ohio, was the first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.