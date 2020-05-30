Joe Burrow issues statement following George Floyd death

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow, released a statement via Twitter on Friday morning, following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

The police officer, shown on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck that has sparked many to speak out on social media, was arrested Friday afternoon.

Burrow, a native of Ames, Ohio, was the first-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.

