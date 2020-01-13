‘Joker’ leads Oscar pack

(NBC NEWS) — The nominations are in for the 92nd Academy Awards.

“Joker” is the front runner, with 11 overall nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Todd Phillips and Best Actor for Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix.

The World War I epic “1917,” which won the weekend box office and the Golden Globe for Best Drama, grabbed 10 nominations. The same goes for “The Irishman,” which is up for Best Picture and Best Director for Martin Scorsese.

Best Picture is also among 10 nominations for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with acting nods for Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt, plus a directing one for Quentin Tarantino.

“Marriage Story” is in the Best Picture field as well. Adam Driver is up for Best Actor and castmate Scarlett Johansson was nominated for Best Actress. She also picked up a nom for “Jojo Rabbit,” which is a Best Picture contender as well.

The South Korean drama “Parasite” rounds out the Best Picture field, along with the racing drama “Ford vs. Ferrari” and the remake “Little Women,” which also scored a Best Actress bid for Saoirse Ronan.

Golden Globe winner Renee Zellweger is also in the Best Actress chase for “Judy,” along with Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet” and Charlize Theron for “Bombshell.”

Jonathan Pryce rounds out the best actor category for his role in “The Two Popes,” along with Antonio Banderas for “Pain and Glory”.

The Academy Awards will be handed out on February 9. The show will go on without a host, for the second year in a row.

