Judge in Cannon trial rejects motion for mistrial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The judge presiding over Grover Cannon’s capital murder trial has rejected his defense attorney’s motion for a mistrial.

Cannon, 31, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the slaying of the 29-year-old Shreveport police officer on August 5, 2015. Officer LaValley was shot while responding to a report of a suspicious person at the home of Cannon’s sister, Latauria Cannon, in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

The motion for mistrial came during the second day of the penalty phase of the trial, in which each side presents their case to the jury for whether Cannon should be sentenced to life in prison or the receive the death penalty.

The penalty phase is essentially a second trial before the same jury in which the defense and prosecution will present evidence and witness testimony as each side makes their case for life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. As with the requirement in death penalty cases that a jury must agree unanimously to convict, so must the jury agree unanimously on the death sentence. Otherwise, Cannon will automatically receive a life sentence.

Cannon’s attorneys spent much of Thursday afternoon and Friday morning reviewing his psychological state and evaluations.

One psychiatrist who examined Grover Cannon in 2015 testified that he was psychotic and paranoid at the time. Additionally, Dr. Sarah Deland said her observations of Cannon court during the trial lead her to believe he suffers from paranoid delusions, has a psychotic disorder, substance abuse disorder, and fetal alcohol syndrome.

Cannon’s mother testified Thursday that she used alcohol and drugs during her pregnancies with Cannon and his siblings.

The jury also heard more testimony Friday from Cannon’s mother, sister, and childhood friend about his trauma in his childhood and difficulties as he grew up.

During the guilt phase of the trial, Cannon insisted on taking the stand in his own defense, against the advice of his counsel. A previous ruling before the trial began allowed Cannon to conduct his own defense with the assistance of the Capital Defense Project. During the trial, lead defense attorney Dwight Doskey told the jury that Cannon was testifying over the objections of the capital defense team, and offered that the questions were written by Cannon.

