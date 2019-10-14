Judge: Shreveport must refund water customers for almost decade of overcharges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport water and sewer customers will be repaid millions of dollars after a Caddo Parish Judge today ruled in favor of a class action lawsuit that claims they have been overbilled for almost a decade.

The lawsuit, filed March 29, 2017 by Scott Pernici, Michael Jones and Mark DeFatta on behalf of anyone who has paid a water and sewer bill from Shreveport for almost 10 years, claimed the City used a system that took the highest usage months to compute charges in the lowest usage months, violating the ordinance that determines how water and sewage should be billed.

In addition, the suit alleged the city “rounded up” any number from five and up to the next zero. For example: if 10,500 gallons were used, 11,000 gallons would be billed.

In September Caddo District Judge Michael A. Pitman ruled the lawsuit could be a ‘class action’ suit and represent all water and sewer customers living in the City.

Today, after hearing oral arguments in favor of two motions by the plaintiffs for summary judgment in favor of the lawsuit, while denying the City of Shreveport’s motions to rule against the suit and in favor of the City.

Jerry Harper, attorney who represented the class action lawsuit called it a great victory for the citizens of Shreveport, and remarked that “Sometimes you can fight city hall.”



