Judge temporarily blocks Shreveport mask mandate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the mask mandate issued by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

Judge Craig Marcotte signed the order this morning after a lawsuit was filed Friday morning.

The lawsuit was filed by five Shreveport businesses, Strawn’s Eat Shop Too, Monjuni’s of Portico, Air U Shreveport, The Brain Train, and Bearing Service & Supply.

The lawsuit claims Perkins doesn’t have the authority to issue an executive order requiring masks.

Judge Marcotte has order Perkins not to enforce the order, conduct any searches or take action against businesses that maybe in violation of the order.

Mayor Perkins has until 5 p.m. on July 16 to respond and the plaintiffs have until 5p on July 17 to reply.

Judge Marcotte has also set a court hearing for 9:30 a.m. on July 20 to determine if the temporary restraining order will be converted to a preliminary injunction.

Click here for the lawsuit and the temporary restraining order.

Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson, who posted on his Facebook page Thursday night that a lawsuit will be filed against the mask mandate, posted another statement on Friday.

“The lawsuit (in which I am not personally involved) is being filed today on behalf of respected local businesses to present a simple legal question for the court’s review. The question is NOT whether we should encourage everyone to wear a mask. The question is whether a city’s executive can use draconian measures (e.g., cutting off a water supply) to penalize businesses and churches—that are already down on their backs and struggling to survive—if they do not “fully comply” part of the post reads.

