Judge to decide eligibility of Bossier Police Jury candidate

BOSSIER PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) On Tuesday, a Bossier judge will rule on whether a candidate for a Bossier Police Jury seat can remain in the race.

Retired Bossier District Judge Ford Stinson was called in to hear a lawsuit challenging the candidacy of Jason Brown, who filed for the District 9 and seat on August 8. and listed 2606 Village Lane in Bossier City as his address.

District 9 candidate Charles Lee Gray, along with District 9 residents Arthur Leonard Sealy III and Paul Edward, filed the lawsuit claiming Brown does not live in the district, nor even in Bossier Parish.

The lawsuit states Brown lives at 858 Prospect in Shreveport, Caddo Parish, a home he first purchased with a friend in 2002, and in 2008, bought his friend’s half of the home, making him sole owner of the house.

Although Brown testified though he does own the home on Prospect, he said it is occupied by Andrea Remedies, who moved there after separating from her husband. The Village Lane house is owned by Brown’s father, retired 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Henry Brown.

This morning, the plaintiff attorney Lyn Lawrence called a litany of witnesses, including a woman who lives next door to the Village Lane house who testified she had never seen Brown in her life, and a Bossier City water department employee testified from May 2018 to July 2019, water usage at 2606 Village lane was only 2400 gallons.

But, the Bossier Registrar of Voters testified that Brown has been registered to vote in Bossier using the Village Lane address since 1988 until 2019.

In January 2019, Brown qualified to run for Louisiana’s 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals seat vacated by his father. In qualifying, he used the Village Lane address, which was not contested.

In the March 30, 2019 election, then Bossier District Judge Jeff Thompson garnered 76 percent of the vote to Brown’s 24 percent.

After the plaintiffs’ rested their case, Brown moved to dismiss the case, but Judge Ford Stinson refused, saying the plaintiffs had shown enough evidence to shift the burden of proof over to Brown.

Brown represented himself in the proceeding, with his father serving as co-council.

If the plaintiffs prevail, Brown’s opponent in the District 9 race, Charles Gray, will be unopposed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.