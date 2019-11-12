Jury in accused cop-killer case selected; trial expected to begin later this week

Cannon is accused in the August 5, 2015, death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A jury has been selected in the first-degree murder trial of accused Shreveport cop killer Grover Cannon, according to Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence.

The jury, which was selected in Baton Rouge after Caddo District Judge Ramona Emmanuel ordered a change of venue for jury selection, due to excessive publicity after another SPD officer was killed just days before Cannon’s trial was to begin on Jan. 14, 2019.

The jury, which will not be sworn in until Wednesday, will then be immediately put on a bus and transported to Shreveport where they will be sequestered in a local hotel for the duration of the trial, which is expected to take as long as three-to-four weeks.

