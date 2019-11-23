Jury set to deliberate in penalty phase of Cannon capital murder trial

Grover Cannon, 31, was convicted of first -degree murder on November 20 in the August 5, 2015, death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley. (Photo: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The penalty phase of the Grover Cannon capital murder trial is expected to wrap up Saturday after three days of testimony before a jury that will decide whether the convicted cop-killer spends the rest of his life in prison or gets the death penalty.

Officer Thomas LaValley was killed while responding to a report of a suspicious person call at the home of Grover Cannon’s sister in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street in the Queensborough neighborhood on August 5, 2015. (Photo: LaValley family)

Cannon, 31, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder in the slaying of the 29-year-old Shreveport police officer on August 5, 2015. Officer LaValley was shot while responding to a report of a suspicious person at the home of Cannon’s sister, Latauria Cannon, in the 3500 block of Del Rio Street in the Queensborough neighborhood.

In what is essentially a second trial before the same jury, the defense and prosecution have spent the past three days presenting witnesses and evidence as each makes their case for whether Cannon should be sentenced to life in prison without parole or death by lethal injection.

In addition to testimony from LaValley’s mother, former co-workers, and friends, the jury has heard from Cannon’s mother, sister, and brother, as well as psychiatrists and mental health experts. Cannon’s defense team has spent most of the past two days reviewing Cannon’s childhood trauma and mental state, making the case that he suffers from mental delusions, paranoia, and fetal alcohol syndrome.

A psychologist who took the stand for the defense Saturday testified that brain damage from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder doesn’t excuse Cannon’s conduct, but helps explain it. While asserting that Cannon knew shooting a police officer was wrong, the psychologist explained that FASD causes brain damage that can lead to crime and school records showing his performance at an early age provided evidence of that kind of brain damage.

On cross-examination, the state pointed out that the psychiatrist is not neurologist or neuropsychologist, and therefore not qualified to interpret the assessments performed on Cannon.

Cannon’s brother was the last to testify in his brother’s defense early Saturday afternoon. Ira Cannon, who is 10 years into an 18-year sentence of his own, took the stand in handcuffs and an inmate jumpsuit. Hed told the jury he hadn’t seen his brother since 2007 because each of them has been in and out of jail over the years.

Asked by his brother’s defense attorney to share memories of their childhoods, Ira Cannon recounted the death of their older brother and their grandmother and described Grover as a “big brother figure to him.” He also recounted the time he was hit by a car, in pain and suffering broken bones, and how Grover squeezed his hand and told him to wake up.

“He showed the love he had for me,” Ira Cannon said.

As it has been throughout the trial, the courtroom was filled with LaValley’s friends and family during Saturday’s testimony.

The defense rested its case in the penalty phase of the trial early Saturday afternoon following Ira Cannon’s testimony. Closing arguments are set to get underway shortly after the court returns from recess at 2 p.m. After that, the jury is expected to be given instructions and begin deliberations.

As with the requirement in death penalty cases that a jury must agree unanimously to convict, so must the jury agree unanimously on the death sentence. Otherwise, Cannon will automatically be sentenced to life in prison.

