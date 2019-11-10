Juvenile ‘grazed’ by bullet in aftermath of fight outside Fair Grounds

Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say a juvenile escaped injury when he was grazed by a bullet just outside the Fair Grounds late Saturday.

According to Corporal Marcus Hines, Shreveport police responded to a fight among juveniles in the 2800 block of Pershing Boulevard just before midnight Saturday.

The juveniles ran, but the one who was grazed was examined at a local hospital. Hines said the skin was not broken.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

