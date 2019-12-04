Juveniles arrested in Bossier City vehicle burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Juveniles have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries in a Bossier City neighborhood.

The vehicle burglaries recently happened in the Stockwell Subdivision.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, the juvenile arrests have solved about 8 cases.

Detectives are still working on the investigation.

Meanwhile, BCPD wants to remind you to take these steps to prevent vehicle burglaries:

Lock your doors

Take valuables out of your vehicle

If you leave valuables in your vehicle make sure they are not visible

