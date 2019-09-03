‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Hurricane Dorian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News about Dorian is not all doom and gloom.

Some Floridians have managed to keep their sense of humor as the hurricane nears the state.

Businesses around the state are writing funny messages on boarded-up windows.

They include: “Dang Dorian,” “Hieeeee k byeeee and “Dorian Olive U 2 go back 2 sea.”

Dorian downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday. The storm is slowly moving over the Bahamas, unlesashing massive flooding across the islands. Five people are confirmed to have died in the storm.

Although Florida is out of the cone of uncertainty, the size of the storm is bringing tropical storm-force winds to the state’s east coast.

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for parts of the state.

