K9 unit assist Shreveport police in armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police congratulated the K9 unit on a Facebook post Monday and thanked them for the job done in assisting an armed robbery.

Monday morning officers got called to an armed robbery at the Chevron in the 1400 block of Hollywood Ave.

“Cpl. J. Owen with K-9 Sjaak and Cpl. Presley with K-9 Sepp also responded to the robbery. Arriving officers saw the suspect running from the scene and immediately set up a perimeter. Cpl. Owen and K-9 Sjaak began to track the suspect over several fences and through several residential backyards. K-9 Sjaak located the suspect’s hoodie that he had taken off while running. K-9 Sjaak was exhausted from his search at which time Cpl. Presley and K-9 Sepp took over the search. Starting from the discarded hoodie K-9 Sepp picked up the track. A short time later K-9 Sepp located and engaged the suspect who was hiding in a backyard under a pile of leaves. The suspect was still in possession of the stolen firearm that he had used to rob the business. K-9 Sepp engaging the suspect made the arrest safer for officers on scene. The suspect immediately complied and was taken into custody. The suspect was charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Great job done by Cpl. J. Owen and K-9 Sjaak and Cpl. Presley with K-9 Sepp. Pictured below are K-9s Sepp and Sjaak.”

