KCS closes Bossier City railroad crossings for repairs

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will need to find an alternate route if you travel through certain railroad crossings in Bossier City.

According to DOTD several crossings in the south Bossier area that connect to Barksdale Blvd. will be closed Thursday while KCS Railroad performs track maintenance.

The crossings that will be shut down include McDonald St., Shady Grove Dr., and Panther Dr.

KCS plans to reopen the crossings by 1 p.m.

There is a possibility that further maintenance will be performed Friday on Bellaire Blvd. if it’s approved by the City of Bossier.

