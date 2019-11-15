Kenmore Microwave ovens recalled due to burn hazard

(KTAL/KMSS) – Kenmore Elite Microwave Ovens are being recalled due to incorrect wiring that can cause the microwave to reach temperatures exceeding 183 degrees Fahrenheit, posing a burn hazard to the user.

Included in the recall are 1,000-watt countertop convection microwave ovens manufactured under the Kenmore Elite brand name on April 27, 2017.

This manufacturing date of the recalled microwave ovens is identifiable by the first six digits of their serial numbers, each of which begins with the numerals “170427”.

The model number of the recalled microwaves is “204.77603610”. The brand name, model number and serial number can be found on the data plate on the back of the microwave ovens. The brand name is printed near the bottom of the door.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microwave ovens and contact Sears for a free in-home repair.

