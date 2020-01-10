Kicking off Mardi Gras with King Cakes and Cocktails

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What better way to kick off the Mardi Gras season than with the King Cakes & Cocktails event next Thursday.

The King Cakes & Cocktails event benefits the Geaux 4 Kids project Geaux Bags.

Attendees will taste king cakes and place their vote for the BEST one in the following categories: sweet, savory, unique.

There will also be a special cocktail at the event: A King Cake flavored daiquiri from Daiquiri Express.

Windstorm will be on hand to provide music and entertainment.

The event will take place Thursday, January 16th, at Centaur Den off of North Market, and will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25, and can be purchased here.

Geaux Bags Project from 501c3 organization Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. started as a labor of love of Executive Director K.C. Kilpatrick to help families just like hers who receive children in state custody from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). During the “first 24 hours” children arrive at the foster parents home in an emergency from abuse & neglect situations, usually with nothing but the “clothes on their back.”

Geaux Bags are filled with clothing, toiletries and a comfort item, and delivered with the child to the foster home.

Contents of Geaux Bags: pack of new underwear/diapers, new modest pajamas, new right sized toiletries and new comfort items, backpack, pillow & blanket, snacks & water, and a note of encouragement.

Geaux Bags cost approximately $100. Children served range from infant to teens. Your donation of $100 helps 1 kid; $500 helps 5 kids; and $1000 helps 10 kids.

Geaux 4 Kids accepts donations online at www.geauxbags.com. Checks may be mailed to Geaux 4 Kids, Inc. Project Geaux Bags c/o Family Justice Center of NWLA 1513 Doctors Drive, Suite 100, Bossier City, LA 71107.

