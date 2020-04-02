“King Cake Grams” aim to bring people together during quarantine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – BeauJax Crafthouse in downtown Shreveport continues to find unique ways to give back during the Coronavirus crisis.

“The community has done so much for us in terms of support since this started, so we just wanted to do something to give back,” says co-owner Beau Hays.

The restaurant is doing just that, already raising over $10,000 in an effort to feed every hospital worker in the city. Now, they’ve come up with a new way to brighten the day of someone you care for, but can’t interact directly with, during quarantine.

“We’re calling it a King Cake-Gram, sort of like a telegram,” says Hays. “We’ve got Tubs Hardware, they’ve donated a ton of king cakes.”

The king cakes, normally $30, have been reduced to only $10, the cost of ingredients and delivery.

“We’ll then deliver to your friend across town. So if we’re all cooped up in our house and can’t interact with each other, lets at least send some messages of encouragement back and forth.”

For information on how to place your order, head to www.beaujax.com or call (318) 584-7169.