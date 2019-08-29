Kingswood Drive shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was shot and killed late Wednesday night in west Shreveport has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year-old Nathan O. Igbokwe, of Shreveport.

Igbokwe, was fatally shot shortly after 10 p.m. in the back yard of a home in the 3500 block of Kingswood Dr. near Jefferson-Paige Rd.

An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

