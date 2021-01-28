KMSS anchor Marquel Sennet named new Communications Director for City of Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has selected KMSS anchor Marquel Sennet to serve as the next Communications Director for the city.

Sennet brings 13 years of experience as a broadcast journalist to the position, spending the last five years as anchor for KMSS Fox 33 News First at Nine.

Sennet also serves as Chair of the Southern University Shreveport history department.

“We are excited to welcome Marquel to the team,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “Marquel is a trusted face whose talent is matched only by her passion for the City of Shreveport.”

“I am honored to join Mayor Adrian Perkins’ team and work to improve the city I fell in love with 10 years ago,” said Sennet. “Shreveport is a beautiful city that I am proud to call home, and the citizens can count on me to provide them with accurate and timely information.”

Sennet replaces Benjamin Riggs, who resigned after two years as Communications Director to assume the same position with the Louisiana Democratic Party. She will begin her new role as Communications Director on February 9, 2021.