Kroger to discontinue sale of e-cigarettes

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC NEWS) — The grocery chain Kroger has announced that it is discontinuing its sale of e-cigarettes.

On Monday the retailer said that it will no longer sell the device at “all stores and fuel center locations”.

The move comes amid an outbreak of lung injuries linked to e-cigarettes.

According to the CDC more than 1,000 confirmed and probable cases have been reported from 48 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

At least 21 deaths have reportedly been linked to e-cigarettes.

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.