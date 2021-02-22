Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

La. considers replacement benefits for SNAP recipients who lost food during storm

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you a SNAP benefits recipient who lost power during the recent winter weather?

If so, you might be able to get replacement benefits.

The Department of Children and Family Services provided details for SNAP recipients below:

SNAP recipients who lost food purchased with their SNAP benefits due to a power outage of 24 consecutive hours or more due to the ice storm may be eligible for replacement benefits. Recipients do not need to take any action at this time.

DCFS is working with the Public Service Commission to get reports of power outages. If at least 50% of a parish reports power outages of 24 hours or more, DCFS can request a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) to provide for automatic issuance of replacement benefits to SNAP recipients. For parishes not approved for that waiver, DCFS can also request to extend the deadline for reporting food losses from 10 days to 30 days.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss