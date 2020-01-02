La: Homeless population on edge after homicides

BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) – Amanda has spent several years on the streets of Baton Rouge. Being homeless is dangerous but she’s taken measures to take care of herself.

“I have a knife in my back pocket, I have mace in my purse, and I know how to go fisticuffs with you.”

Although, she’s worried that’s not enough anymore.

The murders of three homeless people down the road from St Vincent de Paul have most people who call this area home– on edge.

BRPD Chief Murphy Paul says he believes the three homicides, all within a block of each other– are connected.

“We’re working. Our detectives are working longhouse to determine the person or persons responsible,” said Paul.

In the meantime, his department is working with community leaders – like David Kneipp with volunteers of America – to get people off the streets and out of harm’s way.

Getting everyone in shelters is a tough task though, and until police have their killer, street smarts is the name of the game around here.

“Whether you’re homeless or not, stay safe. If you don’t have to be out walking after dark, don’t. Just stay with other people. Stay safe,” said Amanda.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.